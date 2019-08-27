Less wet but still a few storms

Less wet than yesterday but we’ll still see have a chance for some scattered thunderstorms today across South Mississippi, diminishing after sunset. Any one storm may contain dangerous lightning and locally heavy rainfall, along with gusty downdraft winds. However, severe damaging weather is not expected today and there is no organized threat for flooding rain in coastal Mississippi. An approaching front on Wednesday will bring one last chance for more showers and storms. Then, drier air should arrive for the second half of the week with hardly any rain and lower humidity for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances may increase Sunday into Labor Day Monday depending on tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Dorian is moving into the Caribbean Sea today impacting the Lesser Antilles. As it continues moving northwestward, it may eventually end up near The Bahamas and Florida by the upcoming holiday weekend. It is unknown how strong or how weak the storm will be once it reaches that point depending on how it tracks through the mountainous island terrain of the Greater Antilles. We will be watching closely but at this time, Dorian is not a credible or immediate threat to South Mississippi. Also, Tropical Depression Six offshore of the Carolinas is expected to move northeastward away from the U.S. coastline and may intensify to become a tropical storm. The next name on the list is Erin. Hurricane season reaches its peak in just two weeks.