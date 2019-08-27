Greene County man sentenced to 40 years for child exploitation

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Homer Creel, 71, of Greene County pleaded guilty to eight counts of exploitation of a child on August 16, 2019.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Creel told the 10-year-old victim to put on lipstick and pose in sexually explicit positions and took pictures of her on her 10th birthday weekend. The incident happened in May 2018.
Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Creel to serve 40 years concurrently in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, a fine of $50,000 per count, $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and all court costs.
“I am glad the judge recognized the danger this defendant poses to the children in our community and imposed a sentence that will prevent him from ever hurting another child," said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. "The child victim in this case showed enormous courage and bravery by disclosing the abuse. Because of this victim’s strength, we were able to hold her offender accountable and protect other children.”
Creel was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim and is required to register as a sex offender. He is currently serving a sentence in Perry County for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and will serve his 40 year sentence consecutively after his current sentence.
District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath and Assistant District Attorneys George Huffman and Carolyn Lewis prosecuted the case.
