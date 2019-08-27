Few showers & storms possible today

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Dorian is moving into the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this week. If it survives dry air and interaction with land, it could move near the Bahamas and Florida by the end of the week. At this time, it is not an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will closely watch it. Tropical Depression Six remains off of the East Coast, and it will not be a threat to the U.S.