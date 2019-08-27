Few showers & storms possible today

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible today, but it doesn’t look quite as wet as Monday. A few could produce heavy downpours. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90. The heat index may be near 100 at times. Rain chances will be lower tonight with lows in the 70s.
A cold front moving through will help spark some more showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. It doesn’t appear to be a total washout. It will be hot and humid ahead of the front with highs in the low 90s.
Drier air will be moving in on Thursday, and our rain chances will be very low. We’ll have plenty of sun with highs in the low 90s. Thanks to the lower humidity, we’ll see morning lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday. More sunshine is expected with highs in the low 90s.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Dorian is moving into the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this week. If it survives dry air and interaction with land, it could move near the Bahamas and Florida by the end of the week. At this time, it is not an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will closely watch it. Tropical Depression Six remains off of the East Coast, and it will not be a threat to the U.S.
