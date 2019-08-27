Dorian moving into Caribbean. Could pose a U.S. threat.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in just two weeks. Thankfully, there are no immediate threats to South Mississippi at this time. We continue to watch two areas: a system named Dorian moving into the Caribbean Sea as well as Tropical Depression Six off the U.S. East Coast. Neither of these pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. But, stay tuned for updates.
- Dorian remains a moderate tropical storm moving into the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday morning.
- As it rolls farther into the Caribbean Sea this week, it will intensify to near-hurricane strength.
- Dry air and mountainous terrain along Dorian’s forecast path could help to limit the storm’s intensification.
- Dorian is not an immediate threat to Mississippi at this time. But we’ll be watching as it develops. The latest cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center includes portions of Florida.
- Tropical Depression Six was located between the Carolinas and Bermuda on Tuesday morning.
- Six is forecast to become a tropical storm on by Wednesday, likely taking the name Erin.
- Six poses no threat to the Gulf and will move northeastward off the east U.S. coast.
You can always see the latest forecast track of any named storm at any time in our free WLOX Weather App, no matter where you are. Here’s how to set your app up to track tropics:
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.