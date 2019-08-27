DeLano officially files petition contesting results of District 50 State Senate race

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scott Delano is taking the next step to overturn the results of the District 50 State Senate election. On Monday DeLano filed a petition with the Republican Executive Committee contesting the results of the race, which Dixie Newman won by one vote.
"This is the integrity of the vote we're talking about, the integrity of this election," DeLano said.
DeLano is questioning the integrity of the District 50 State Senate Republican primary election after completing a review of the election materials.
“Unfortunately, what we found in this recount is that we’re unable to ascertain what the intent of the voter really was because we were unable to count all of the ballots we believe were cast,” DeLano said.
Dixie Newman also took part in the review process, and she remains confident the election and the review reveals she’s the winner. But DeLano said his team discovered several voters living in District 50 were given District 49 ballots and vice versa.
“With an outcome that is a one vote margin, we need to make sure that we get all the information, the votes were actually counted and that people who live in District 50 were actually the ones who got to vote in District 50,” DeLano said.
The Republican Executive Committee is now in the process of reviewing DeLano’s petition. If the committee doesn’t make a ruling within reasonable time or doesn’t rule at all, DeLano said he plans to take his case to circuit court.
“If a judge says at the end of the day that he or she is not going to change the outcome of this, then I’m going to live by that,” said DeLano. “If a judge says we need to throw this out, then I’m going to say are we going to get back out, hit the ground running and win another election, which I’m sure we will be able to do.”
According to DeLano, the Republican Executive Committee could wipe out the results of this election and declare a new one. Regardless of the committee’s decision, DeLano has ten days to file a case with the circuit court.
