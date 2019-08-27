City leaders say it’s prime time for development in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville is continuing to invest in retail development in hopes of drawing more shoppers from miles away.
A new restaurant and bank are expected to be announced soon for the west end of the Promenade Shopping Center, as well as for Drew Brees’ Walk-Ons restaurant.
The Gulf Coast Galleria Shopping Center was announced in September 2018, with construction expected to begin this summer. But those plans have been shifted to next spring. One of the developers says the city is still trying to acquire land for the road work.
Tax revenue numbers for the city show they are in a growth market for both retail and gaming.
D’Iberville’s city manager Clay Jones believes this is the prime time for development for the city.
“A lot of the cities on the Coast have been resilient after Katrina and BP, you know. We’re all taking advantage of the times. The economy is doing really well. It’s part of just taking advantage of what’s in front of you,” Jones said.
Two casinos are also considering developing in D’Iberville.
One has already purchased land, but Jones said it may be at least a year before any work on that project begins.
