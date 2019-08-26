Wet Monday with flooding rainfall possible

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Monday. While damaging storms are not expected, flooding rainfall will be possible. We are at a two on a scale from one up to four for flooding rainfall threat. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are forecast for most of South MS with isolated higher totals. Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday but the rain amounts will be less. Drier air may move in for the second half of the week with a cold front. In the tropics, Dorian remains a tropical storm in the Atlantic on Monday morning and is expected to roll into the Caribbean this week, possibly reaching hurricane strength. Dorian is not an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast at this time. But we’ll be watching as it develops. There is another tropical wave off the southeast U.S. coast that could become a depression or a storm this week but it poses no threat to the Gulf and will move northeastward off the east U.S. coast. There are no credible tropical threats to the Gulf Coast over the next five days. We are two weeks away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.