Wet Monday with flooding rainfall possible

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Monday. A few of today’s stronger storms could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours.
While damaging storms are not expected, flooding rainfall will be possible. We are at a two on a scale from one up to four for flooding rainfall threat.
Rainfall totals of one to two inches are forecast for most of South MS with isolated higher totals.
Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday but the rain amounts will be less. Drier air may move in for the second half of the week with a cold front.
