Tropical Storm Dorian approaching the Lesser Antilles; Tropical Depression Six has formed

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in just two weeks. Thankfully, there are no credible and immediate threats to the Gulf Coast region at this time. We continue to watch two areas: a system named Dorian out in the Atlantic as well as Tropical Depression Six off the U.S. East Coast. Neither of these pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. But, stay tuned for updates.
- Dorian remains a tropical storm in the Atlantic on Monday afternoon.
- It is expected to roll into the Caribbean Sea this week, possibly reaching hurricane strength.
- Dry air and mountainous island terrain along Dorian’s forecast path could help to limit the storm’s intensification.
- Dorian is not an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast at this time. But we’ll be watching as it develops. The latest cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center includes portions of Florida.
- A tropical wave (Invest 98L) stregthened into Tropical Depression Six on Monday afternoon. It is located between the Carolinas and Bermuda
- It will likely become Tropical Storm Erin by Tuesday
- It poses no threat to the Gulf and will move northeastward off the east U.S. coast.
You can always see the latest forecast track of any named storm at any time in our free WLOX Weather App, no matter where you are. Here’s how to set your app up to track tropics:
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.