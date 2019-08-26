Tracking the tropics: Dorian approaching the Lesser Antilles

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in just two weeks. Thankfully, there are no credible and immediate threats to the Gulf Coast region at this time. We continue to watch two areas: a system named Dorian out in the Atlantic as well as a separate tropical wave off the U.S. east Coast. Neither of these pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. But, stay tuned for updates.