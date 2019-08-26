Tracking the tropics: Dorian approaching the Lesser Antilles

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - In the tropics, activity is picking up as we near the peak of hurricane season in just two weeks. Thankfully, there are no credible and immediate threats to the Gulf Coast region at this time. We continue to watch two areas: a system named Dorian out in the Atlantic as well as a separate tropical wave off the U.S. east Coast. Neither of these pose an immediate or credible threat to the Gulf Coast region for now. But, stay tuned for updates.
- Dorian remains a tropical storm in the Atlantic on Monday morning.
- It is expected to roll into the Caribbean this week, possibly reaching hurricane strength.
- Dry air and mountainous island terrain along Dorian’s forecast path should help to limit the storm’s intensification.
- Dorian is not an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast at this time. But we’ll be watching as it develops.
- There is another tropical wave (Invest 98L) off the southeast U.S. coast
- 98L will likely become a depression or a storm this week
- 98L poses no threat to the Gulf and will move northeastward off the east U.S. coast.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.