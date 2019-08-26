Scattered showers and storms may linger this afternoon.

It has been a rainy Monday! Scattered showers and storms may linger into the afternoon. With the heavy rain potential, we’ll have to keep an eye out for flooding. Many areas have already seen 1-3″ of rain today. High temps will only reach the low to mid 80s. We may have a few showers linger this evening, but we will be mostly dry by Tuesday morning. Low temperatures by Tuesday will be in the 70s.
A cold front approaching from the north on Tuesday and Wednesday will give us a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be near 90. As this cold front passes through by Thursday, we’re going to be much drier. More sunshine is expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s. The humidity will be lower! Morning lows by Friday may be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
In the tropics, we still have Tropical Storm Dorian that is east of the Lesser Antilles. It may become a hurricane as it moves into the Caribbean. It will be fighting dry air and interaction with land as it moves near the Dominican Republic. We’ll have to closely watch to see if it will be a concern for the U.S. Another wave well off of the East Coast has a high chance of tropical development. It is not expected to move over land.
