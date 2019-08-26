Ocean Springs residents worried flood waters are getting too close for comfort

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Over five inches of rain fell in Jackson County Monday as seasonal storms passed through South Mississippi. With the peak of hurricane season upon us and afternoon thunderstorms popping up daily, flooding is a major issue on the Gulf Coast.
And some Ocean Springs residents feel their homes and property are especially in harm’s way.
“Flooding. That’s a big issue with us here on Parktown Drive. We’ve fought it for all the years I’ve lived here," said Katie Yow, a concerned Ocean Springs resident.
Yow has been to countless meetings with her aldermen and says nothing is being done.
“I’ve taken pictures down there and showed them. I’ve asked them for help. All these years we’ve had committees to go down and represent us years ago. But nothing has been done," she said. “Of our aldermen, nothing has been done."
Yow is not the only one. Her neighbors say they are in the same boat.
“Whenever we get a heavy downpour, the street fills up. It comes out of its banks. It doesn’t get into people’s house at times or it nearly does, particularly if people, you know, drive through and create a wake," said Paul Rogers.
Having had to replace her driveway three times now because of washout, Yow is now worried that her home could be next.
“It backs up. It’s been to my front door two or three times. We go to meetings. We’ve had people to represent us at our meetings, but it hasn’t done any good. The water, it hadn’t got a way outta here," Yow said.
“We got one drainage on Park Town Drive. It seems like all the water is coming in to that one drainage, and it can’t handle it," Yow told WLOX. “It’s ruining my driveway. It’s washing out. We got a big oak tree. We got a culvert going down between my house and the other house to the back ditch. When it gets stagnated and full, where’s the water gonna go... in the houses.”
