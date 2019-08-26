Man confesses to multistate bank robbery spree that started in Gautier

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hattiesburg man faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a multistate bank robbery spree that started in Gautier.
Clifford Randell Montague, 53, pleaded guilty Friday before U.S. District Sul Ozerden to bank robbery.
Montague robbed Navigator Credit Union on February 23, 2019. Prosecutors say he handed the teller a note threatening to shoot if she didn’t put money in a bag.
Montague went on to rob a bank in Pace, Florida, on March 4, and another bank in Ellisville, Mississippi on March 18. Each time, he used a note.
Montague eventually confessed to FBI agents after he was stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, driving a stolen car from Florida. He will be sentenced by Judge Ozerden on November 25, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
