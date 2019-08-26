Labor Day holiday likely won’t help devastated Coast hotel industry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a terrible summer for the hotel industry on the Gulf Coast.
Operators put the blame squarely on the algal bloom as a result of fresh water intrusion.
Even if predictions that the water will be safe by Labor Day come true, they said it’s too little, too late.
Bernie Weiter with Edgewater Inn in Biloxi has at least one good thing to say about business this summer.
“When nobody’s here, it's pretty easy to keep up with the pool,” he said.
Otherwise, it’s been disastrous.
According to the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association, revenues in August dropped by 18 percent.
“Everything died with these beach closings,” Weiter said. “I mean, we would have people who would come over, who had reservations, and they’d come in and they’d ask, ‘Is the beach closed?’ And you’d have to tell them, ‘Yeah.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, well, we’d like to cancel our reservations and just keep heading east to Florida.’ ”
Right now, Edgewater Inn is booked at only 20 percent for the Labor Day holiday. Normally, it is close to being sold out. Even if the water is deemed safe by then, it won’t help.
“At this late in the game, not a lot,” Weiter said. “Because most people have already got their plans made. You hate to the lose the business, but you can understand their point, too. I mean, they’re coming to go to the beach.”
Losing business means cutbacks to stay afloat.
“We’ve had to cut our payroll, so doing that meant cutting back on employees,” he said. “Summer time is when you have most of your employees, and if you don’t have the business, you don’t have any work for them.”
EconoLodge in Biloxi is feeling the pinch as well, but Shashonna Ford said being close to a lot of amenities on the Biloxi strip helps.
“It’s a plus that the people are working together here,” he said. “Kind of have to when something’s taken away, you’ve got to pull something else in.”
While Labor Day holiday bookings are slow, she’s hoping Cruisin’ the Coast will help salvage the year.
“We’re really hoping that it will,” Ford said. “We have had people calling and confirming so, that’s definitely a good sign for us. Fingers crossed that all still come.”
