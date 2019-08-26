Gautier man wins History Channel bladesmith competition

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Seth Borries has had a keen interest in knives since his early childhood. That early hobby as a kid has turned into a business as an adult. Borries is a marine construction worker by day and a blade smith in his free time.
“I make blades for knife enthusiasts, hunters, even as far as just collectors," Borries said.
Borries has been custom making knives for the last five years. Borries was working on a caping knife when we arrived at his forge. This customer had a few needs for this particular knife.
“Skin small animals with, cape his deer out. I’m assuming he’s starting to practice some taxidermy. I didn’t get into all that, but that’s what he wants and that’s what I’m gonna make him," Borries said.
Honing his skill sets over the years, Borries felt it was time to up his game and introduce his work to a larger audience, so he tried out for the History Channel’s show Forged in Fire. The show forces the blade smiths to create blades out of uncommon sources. Borries was not ready for what they had in store.
“I didn’t see any material on the anvils for us, so I knew it had to be something that was gonna be strange, and it was very strange. Will Willis pulled off the cloth and it was a ladder,” Borries said.
Borries finished the round as a finalist and was sent back home to create a blade of the judges’ choosing for the finale. They chose Napoleon’s Sabre.
“Being that it was Napoleon’s Sabre meant a lot to me because I did minor in History, and I really did love everything about Napoleon when I was in college,” Borries told WLOX.
Borries’ sabre completed the edge test and strength test. His competitor’s blade broke on the first swing of the strength test thus leaving Borries as the champion. Borries has already decided what to do first with his winnings.
“I’m gonna get an air conditioner for this shop because I really need one. It’s very very hot," Borries said.
