Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 1

Harrison Central (1-0) scored a late touchdown for a 21-14 Port City Bowl victory over East Central (0-1), who’s regular-game win streak - held since October 2016 - was snapped after Friday night. Gulfport (1-0) had no problems against Stone (0-1), holding a 34 point lead at halftime and ultimately go on to win 48-13 in the second game of the Port City doubleheader. Biloxi (1-0) rallied from a 14-6 deficit to Greene County (0-1) in the first quarter, going on a 28-0 run from there to win the Shrimp Bowl 34-14 at home. Pass Christian (1-0) notched their first win on their new field and delivered the first victory for new head coach Blake Pennock beating Long Beach (0-1) 42-27 in the ‘Oyster Bowl’, while Pascagoula (1-0) took down arch rival Moss Point (0-1) 33-26 in the ‘Battle of the Cats’.