Friday Night Football Showdown 2019: Week 1

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Football season on the coast began as 21 of our 24 area squads took to the field for their season openers.
Week one was packed full of rivalries and traditional season opening bowl games. The Port City Classic kicked things off, as early as 5:30 p.m., featuring the East Central Hornets, Harrison Central Red Rebels, Gulfport Admirals, and Stone Tomcats under the bright lights at Milner Stadium.
Harrison Central (1-0) scored a late touchdown for a 21-14 Port City Bowl victory over East Central (0-1), who’s regular-game win streak - held since October 2016 - was snapped after Friday night. Gulfport (1-0) had no problems against Stone (0-1), holding a 34 point lead at halftime and ultimately go on to win 48-13 in the second game of the Port City doubleheader. Biloxi (1-0) rallied from a 14-6 deficit to Greene County (0-1) in the first quarter, going on a 28-0 run from there to win the Shrimp Bowl 34-14 at home. Pass Christian (1-0) notched their first win on their new field and delivered the first victory for new head coach Blake Pennock beating Long Beach (0-1) 42-27 in the ‘Oyster Bowl’, while Pascagoula (1-0) took down arch rival Moss Point (0-1) 33-26 in the ‘Battle of the Cats’.
Final scores from all other coast games are listed below:
Hancock 28/ Pearl River Central 17
Gautier 49/ Vancleave 7
St. Stanislaus 46/ St. Joseph-Madison 0
Bay High 42/ West Harrison 30
D’iberville 24/ Jefferson Davis County 0
West Jones 24/ George County 16
Ridgeland 24/ Ocean Springs 21
Laurel 21/ Poplarville 14
St. Martin 45/ Forest Hill 13
