Coast restaurants feeling effects of booming industry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve noticed a longer wait time at your favorite restaurants, it isn’t just in your head.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports Americans are spending more time and money on eating out.
Brick & Spoon is one of the newest restaurants in Biloxi.
“We’ve seen the fruits of everyone’s labor as customers are coming by the dozens. We literally have a wait outside right now," co-owner Kerri Paul said as she pointed to a growing line of people.
The National Restaurant Association said industry sales could hit $863 billion in 2019. Experts said more people are ditching their kitchens and eating out.
“Quite a bit, probably more than I should," said diner Chase Mohler. “I heard about this place, and I had to come and try the Bloody Mary.”
Ashley Rayborn enjoyed brunch with her husband and a group of friends.
“My husband and I like to try new places. It’s just the two of us so it’s easier," she said.
Sales at restaurants and bars are up more than 4 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The upward trend is inked to tax cuts and a strong job market.
“I can notice a difference from the time that I first entered the professional world to now, as far as the jobs that I have and my friends have and the money they’re bringing in,” Mohler said.
Digital sales through delivery apps are also bringing money to the table. Brick & Spoon plans to partner with the food tech giants this fall.
“I know that our Mobile store, 30 percent of sales go to Waitr and services like that," Paul said.
Brick & Spoon’s owners said in case of a recession, the restaurant’s location on the Coast will keep them in business.
“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has had a really great track record of being a hub for tourism," Paul noted.
As long as the job market and the food are good, visitors said they won’t miss out on dining in.
“People are more comfortable spending the money knowing that the job security is there," Rayborn said.
