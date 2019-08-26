Biloxi man killed after weekend crash in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is dead after a crash in D’Iberville early Sunday morning.
The single-vehicle accident happened at 2:50 a.m. on Brodie Road near the intersection of Goodman Road.
Matthew Gospodinovich, 56, was a passenger in the Ford Ranger. Harrison County Deputy Chief Coroner Brian Switzer says the truck hit a concrete barrier wall in front of a home.
Gospodinovich was taken to Merit Health, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m. as a result of blunt force trauma received during the crash. Switzer said the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
The woman that was driving the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
