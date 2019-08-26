Bait shop owner hopes MDEQ advisories will expire before Labor Day

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland bait shop owners are hoping to salvage what they can after a disappointing summer, thanks to the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
One of those owners, Jewels Gritzman, says normally his two big tanks are full of live bait shrimp, but even a month without fresh water intrusion from the spillway hasn’t corrected the problem.
“Right now, I have nothing,” Gritzman said. “This is what it’s been looking like the last few months. On the bayou, there are no boats and no fisherman. They’re not even wade fishing out here by the Silver Slipper. It’s just been dead. It’s terrible.”
Gritzman says marine life can be found in out local waters, including minnows, croakers and finger mullet. But, he says, there’s one problem.
“The only customers who are buying these are the charters that are going out,’ Gritzman added. “When I say a few, I mean two or three. They’ll come in, buy a couple of dozens of them, and that’s it.”
But Gritzman is trying to make the best out of the situation.
“What I’m doing, whether it’s going to help me or not, is I’m stocking up on minnows, on croakers, on finger mullet for Labor Day weekend,” he said.
As far as Gritzman’s business is concerned, he’s hoping the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) will lift those swimming advisories, and more folks will come out.
“I think they should raise the red flags, and let the people go out,” he said. “The water looks good. The birds are in. The shrimp boats are going out at night. They should give us a break. We’re gonna at least have to have Labor Day Weekend. Without that, it’s gone. The season is gone.”
