Tropical moisture could bring rain to South MS; Dorian remains in Atlantic

The first of two disturbances could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday to South Mississippi. Formally known as Invest 90L, this system is not expected to develop into a tropical system as it skirts along the Louisiana coast and moves inland. However the remnant circulation could be the focal point for heavy rain late Sunday night into Monday. Depending on the exact track, locally heavy rain will be possible. Flash flooding may be a concern for South Louisiana and South Mississippi. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of Louisiana and Pearl River and Hancock Counties until 7 AM Monday.