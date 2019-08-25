Tropical moisture could bring rain to South MS; Dorian remains in Atlantic

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances and Tropical Storm Dorian east of the Lesser Antilles.
Tropical moisture could bring rain to South Mississippi
The first of two disturbances could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday to South Mississippi. Formally known as Invest 90L, this system is not expected to develop into a tropical system as it skirts along the Louisiana coast and moves inland. However the remnant circulation could be the focal point for heavy rain late Sunday night into Monday. Depending on the exact track, locally heavy rain will be possible. Flash flooding may be a concern for South Louisiana and South Mississippi. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of Louisiana and Pearl River and Hancock Counties until 7 AM Monday.
Tropical Storm Dorian
Dorian is forecast to keep tracking west towards the Lesser Antilles and could become a Hurricane as early as the beginning of next week. It is too early to say if Dorian will be a threat to the United States. The storm will have to battle dry air and the mountainous terrain of the Caribbean islands. This will likely weaken Dorian back into a tropical storm or depression.
Invest - 98L
This tropical wave could become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 2-5 days. However, it is not expected to be a big threat to the US as it will curve out to sea. If it forms, Erin will be the name.
