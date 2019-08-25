155th Armored Brigade Combat Team changes command, creating a partnership with Kansas

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi National Guard’s largest unit, the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, changed commanders Sunday.
“You’ll hear the term that we are making history today,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Boyles, the Adjutant General of Mississippi.
“It’s a new experience. I’m getting to see how the state of Mississippi does business,” said Col. Jason Nelson, the new commander of the 155th ABCT.
The Tupelo-based brigade is made up of nearly 4,000 soldiers from all over Mississippi, and with a new leader from Kansas, this is a significant event because two states have created a merger of sorts.
"This is amazing. A chance for a Kansas national guardsman to come down to Mississippi and integrate as part of the team and take command of a unit like this is pretty groundbreaking,” Nelson added.
According to Boyles, this will create the opportunity for Mississippi guardsmen to exchange with a higher level headquarters.
This change now makes the 155th one of the only brigades in the country where a battalion has been brought in from another state. This is also a first for Mississippi.
The Sgt. Maj. of the brigade John Beasley said integrating the units has been a four-year process. Congressmen from the Kansas delegation came to Biloxi to witness the change.
The new commander isn’t a stranger to the unit. Nelson deployed with the the unit to Kuwait as the deputy bridge commander. Now leaving the landlocked fields of Kansas, he is excited about a change of scenery.
“Having grown up in Kansas my whole life, the ocean is kind of an anomaly to me," Nelson said. "Getting a chance to see some of this has been a neat experience.”
The unit’s outgoing commander Col. Robert Ferguson is taking a new position with the military in Kansas.
