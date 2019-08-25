Parade planned for little league champs, Saints plan to honor team at home opener

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints plan to honor the Eastbank Little League World Series Champions at their home opener on Monday Night (Sept. 9) against the Houston Texans, according to a spokesperson for the team.
But before that, there’s gotta be a parade, right? Yep.
Michael O’Brien, a candidate for the Jefferson Parish Council, said there will be a celebration starting at noon in the 8600 block of Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge on Saturday.
A party will follow at 1 p.m. at the Harahan Lions Club on Hickory Ave.
PARADE ROUTE:Parade will travel from Winn-Dixie down Jefferson hwy. to Hickory Ave. then down Hickory to the Lions Club where it will end.
O’Brien is asking organizations to contact him if they would like to participate: mwo@avondale.net
“Please note that this is not a politicial event. No advertising, no sponsoring, no banners,” he said in a Facebook post.
He added no alcohol will be sold at the event.
The Eastbank 11&12 team beat Curacao, 8-0, to grab the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.