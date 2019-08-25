Gas prices drop just in time for Labor Day weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for those planning a trip out of town for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Gas prices are falling, and experts said they could drop even more.
Filling up is now a little less painful for Miguel Vazquez.
“It usually costs me between, going to my work, between $40-$50. Today, I only put $32 and it’s already full," he said.
The lower gas prices are coming at just the right time for him and his family. They’re heading out of town for the week, with another trip planned for Labor Day weekend.
“We’re going to have a big trip. So that’s why I like the gas prices going down so we can have a nice trip," he said.
According to AAA, the national gas price average has dropped 16 cents in the last month to $2.59. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.83.
Francisca Garcia has no complaints.
“It saves me a couple money for a couple more meals," she said.
In the Magnolia State, it gets even better. The current average is just $2.12 a gallon. Some places on the Coast have gas prices as low as $2.02.
The low prices have Garcia reconsidering her plans for the holiday weekend.
“With this change we might have to, you know, spend some time with family. Yes. Why not?" she said.
AAA said even though demand for gas is high right now, crude oil prices are low, the main reason for the lower gas prices.
They could drop even more, possibly by 20 to 25 cents as summer comes to an unofficial end.
That's news Tony Sawyer likes to hear.
“It puts more money in our bank account so we can do things we like to do or pay for bills that we need to pay for,” Sawyer said.
AAA said the hurricane season could always cause gas prices to jump.
Remember, you can always rely on Gas Buddy right in your WLOX News Now app to find the lowest gas prices near you.
