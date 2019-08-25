Donations needed for St. Martin High School homecoming dress drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One woman is on a mission to help St. Martin High School students celebrate homecoming in style.
Karen Tran is collecting homecoming dresses for students to wear during the dance scheduled for Sept. 19.
“I love doing community service, and it has always been my dream help out in this way,” she said.
Tran has gathered 25 dresses so far, and she hopes to get more of all sizes and colors.
Tran, whose daughter attends St. Martin High, said the cost of going to homecoming can be a burden on students and their families. She believes no one should have to miss out on the special moment because of money.
Tran will be collecting dresses at up pickup locations in D’Iberville, Biloxi and Ocean Springs. She plans to give the dresses away at St. Martin High during lunch time on Sept. 4.
Tran wants to give the dresses out a week early to give students time to plan their perfect homecoming night.
“There might be a lot of students that will need a dress and might not be able to afford them, so I think that this would be a great function for them to be able to pick out a dress," Tran said.
The pickup locations are:
- Ocean Springs: Integrity Mortgage Group on Ames Avenu
- D’Iberville: D’Ville Nutrition on Boney Avenue
- Biloxi: 2436 Pass Road, Suite C
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.