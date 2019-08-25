Biloxi church’s Women’s Conference empowers women to ‘do all things with love’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Biloxi church is bringing women together for a message of love and empowerment.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is hosting women from different parts of the Gulf Coast for the 12th annual Women’s Conference. This year’s theme is “Do All Things with Love."
“More so than talking about love and loving someone, we talk about being heart healthy and happy and getting your own heart right," said organizer Melanie Nelson.
The conference began with a prayer, then the women broke out into small sessions to study scripture.
“My favorite verse in the Bible, faith of a mustard seed. Simply having just a little bit in God will take you the rest of the way,” Nelson said.
Organizers hope participants can take a moment to be free and vulnerable in their faith.
"Often times when people come into the church, they may feel insecure or a bit uncomfortable,” said Vera Robertson on the planning committee.
As the women shared personal moments, Roberston said their openness was the first step toward healing.
“Whatever your fears are, your challenges, bring them with you, because we’re dealing with the same fears and challenges. We have the same issues,” she said.
Melanie Nelson said sessions motivate everyone to take home some self-care tips.
“Taking your own blood pressure and just making sure that you’re OK. Exercising throughout the day and tying scripture in to get you going,” Nelson said.
Robertson said the conference gives women the tools to make their voices heard beyond the pulpit and the pews.
“In many households, there are women, and it’s just women. Whether it be the mothers, the grandmothers, the aunts, we want them to know and understand that what you say and what you do, it matters," Robertson said.
The conference continues at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Sunday at 10 a.m.
