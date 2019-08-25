Back to school session teaches parents about stressing less and social media management

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In a mission to help parents and their children have a successful school year, Gulfport Behavioral Health System and Westminster Presbyterian Church are teaming up to host another back to school session Sunday.
The session will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Parents, specifically with young children, will be motivated with the message of less stress is the key to success.
The two agencies will host a presentation about raising children in the digital world. Parents will weigh in on the pros and cons of social media usage in their kid’s lives and learn ways to monitor their online activity. But this isn’t the first session that has been offered to parents.
Last Sunday’s session was all about reclaiming your schedule, learning essential time management tips while distressing and how to say no. These events are part of a series that teach parents strategies they can use to make their best school year yet.
Children’s activities will be provided while parents attend the session.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.