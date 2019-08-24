Ocean Springs residents do their part in keeping city clean

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Ocean Springs is hosting the first-ever Community Clean-Up Day at Freedom Field Saturday.
The clean-up is a new event created as art of beautification efforts between the city and the Chamber of Commerce. Participants will go out into the community to pick up trash and play their part in keeping the city clean.
El Saltillo Restaurant and the District Coffee Company will be on hand to provide refreshments while the YMCA will offer 50 percent off on their 'joining fees' for those who volunteer at the event.
If you want to join the effort, stop by Freedom Field in Ocean Springs Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
There will be refreshments, trash bags, vests and a special treat for all participants! Golf carts, bikes, and scooters are welcome.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.