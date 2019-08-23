Hit or miss storms today... More rain expected by Monday

Another chance of hit or miss showers and storms is expected today. Some storms may produce heavy downpours. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s.
Rain chances decrease tonight, but a few showers may linger. Low temps will be in the 70s. We’ll have a slightly higher chance for rain on Sunday as tropical moisture moves closer to us. High temps will be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday, and we could see heavy rain thanks to this tropical moisture. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be lower by Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the tropics, there are two tropical waves that we’re watching. One near South Florida has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. It is expected to stay offshore of the East Coast. Another wave in the Central Atlantic also has a high chance of development in the next five days. It is currently not a threat to the Gulf Coast.
