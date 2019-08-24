Great turnout for inaugural Rockin’ the Roundabout in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night was the first Rockin’ the Roundabout event for the City of Gautier, and it was a success.
Dozens of people brought chairs and sat to enjoy live music at the roundabout behind the Singing River Mall property. LizIrene and the ET’s offered their musical talents while food trucks served dinner.
The city said they keep it local when it comes to the bands they choose to perform.
“We try to choose from local bands that play in restaurants around here like Azteca’s or in Ocean Springs or in other places. We’ve got The Tiki and Hucks. So we try to pick a band that people are familiar with and they’re going to come see," said Ward 5 Councilman Adam Colledge.
Petro Chevrolet Cadillac served as the sponsors. The next Rockin’ the Roundabout will be the fourth Friday in September.
