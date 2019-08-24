DMR director says Coast waters could open as soon as Labor Day Weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A water advisory on parts of South Mississippi’s beaches could be lifted by Labor Day Weekend, according to Joe Spraggins, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Spraggins told WLOX News that there has been a decrease in the presence of blue algae in the Mississippi Sound. He explained that the algae has stopped blooming, thus reducing the toxicity tenfold.
“That means it’s not growing in those areas, and that’s the good part,” he said.
Water contact advisories have been in place along the shoreline since June, causing major setbacks for industries like tourism and fishing.
“We’re doing tests everyday,” Spraggins said. He believes the heavy storm approaching the Coast this weekend could help the algae die off.
“If it comes with wind out of the north and pushes out to the south, it’ll cause more salinity in the water. And that’ll help us a little bit and start breaking it up also," he said.
Spraggins said all of this resulted from the Bonnet Carré Spillway earlier this year. This week, he met with the Army Corps of Engineers and state officials about the impact the opening had on the state.
“If we could possibly have it to the point where they could open up the Morganza some, and open up the Bonnet Carré in a time of a flood like this, it would take a whole lot of the impact out of South Mississippi," he said.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is testing the water every day until algae presence is no longer an issue.
Spraggins said DMR is working on a solution to speed up water testing in the future.
“We’re building another lab at DMR, and that lab, next year we’ll have it open hopefully. Then we’ll be able to test all the toxins right then. We don’t have to send them off anymore," he said.
