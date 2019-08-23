WATCH LIVE: Family, friends and colleagues gather to honor Nancy Parker

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of FOX 8’s Nancy Parker will be held Friday morning.
Thousands are expected to gather at Xavier University’s Convocation Center to pay their respects to Nancy and her family.
Several high-profile speakers will get to share their stories about Nancy and why so many found it easy to love her.
Nancy’s 30-plus year career in the news business means she met a lot of interesting people and told a lot of interesting stories. That’s why people can expect the people who knew and respected her the most to return the favor.
Some of the people expected to speak at Friday’s memorial service are Congressman Cedric Richmond, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, mayors, council members and members of the FOX 8 family. Archbishop Gregory Aymond will also give blessings.
Many people who knew Nancy felt a strong connection to her because of her personality and so many have reached out to FOX 8 to share their stories. Viewers have also continued to grow a memorial outside of the station.
Former reporter, Norman Robinson, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies. He says the feeling that so many have a testament of how Nancy lived everyday of her life.
“She was just a one of a kind person and it’s the least I could do to pay honor and respect to her,” says Robinson. “I’m expecting to have everybody because as John Snell said what you saw of Nancy on the set is what you saw of Nancy off the set.”
The St. Peter Claver choir will also pay a musical tribute to Nancy along with the Irma Thomas.
The eulogy will be given by her husband Glynn Boyd.
