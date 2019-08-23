Two arrested after I-10 chase ends in D’Iberville

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase that spanned multiple Gulf Coast cities on Thursday.
The Biloxi Police Department announced the arrest of Stephen Eldred Gilbert, 41, and Tabatha Genice McKissick, 44, both of Alabama, on burglary warrants.
Warrants were issued as the result of investigations into storage shed burglaries in August in the 2300 block of Pass Road in Biloxi. Evidence obtained during the investigation assisted in identifying both suspects.
Both suspects were taken into custody after a chase initiated by Gulfport police officers. The pursit ended on Interstate 10 eastbound just inside D’Iberville city limits. The suspect vehicle was also reported stolen through Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were taken to the Harrison County jail, and bonds were set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain. McKissick was held on a warrant for burglary with a bond of $25,000. Gilbert was held on three warrants for burglary having a total bond of $75,000.
Gilbert was also held on several felony charges imposed by the Gulfport Police Department in relation to the vehicle pursuit and stolen property recovered during this incident, including stolen firearms.
A hold was placed on Gilbert in relation to burglary warrants issued on him by the Ocean Springs Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.