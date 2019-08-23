Tropical Wave 98L near Florida likely to develop

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A tropical disturbance (98L) was located between Florida and the Bahamas on Friday. It has a high chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it rides up the southeast U.S. coastline over the next five days. Next name on the list is Dorian.
Meanwhile, Chantal remains a tropical depression over the cold waters of the Atlantic and is no threat to land.
Another tropical disturbance (99L) located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a low chance to develop.
There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast over the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.