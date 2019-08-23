Tropical Wave 98L near Florida likely to develop

High chance for new depression or storm in the Atlantic over the next five days. No threats to South MS.

TROPICS VIDEO: 8-23-19 Tropics a bit busier. No local threats.
By Wesley Williams | August 23, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 11:08 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A tropical disturbance (98L) was located between Florida and the Bahamas on Friday. It has a high chance to become a tropical depression or tropical storm as it rides up the southeast U.S. coastline over the next five days. Next name on the list is Dorian.

Tropical Wave 98L near Florida on Friday
Most computer models keep Tropical Wave 98L out of the Gulf
NHC keeps Tropical Wave 98L out of the Gulf
Rainfall from 98L will affect Florida and parts of the southeast U.S. coast over the next five days.
Meanwhile, Chantal remains a tropical depression over the cold waters of the Atlantic and is no threat to land.

Another tropical disturbance (99L) located about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a low chance to develop.

There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast over the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.

