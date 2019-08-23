Threats made against George County superintendent

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Threats and acts of vandalism have been made against Superintendent Pam Touchard of the George County School District.
An anonymous letter was mailed to the district. It was first published in the George County Times. The letter threatens to release pictures of Touchard and an employee with the Mississippi Department of Education at Lucedale City Park if Touchard doesn’t resign.
Touchard said she did in fact meet with an employee at the park following a board meeting but said due to the “tone of the environment within the building” following that meeting, they felt it best to chat elsewhere. She said they were discussing issues related to an ongoing investigation. That investigation surrounds an ongoing audit in the George County School District to look for any deficiencies in accreditation standards or state or federal regulations.
Touchard said her vehicle was also vandalized.
Touchard and the school district are asking anyone with information on the threat contact the George County Sheriff’s Department.
