‘Tasty Thursday’ serves popcorn, ice cream, burgers, tacos and more!

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Wings, burgers, popcorn, oh my! Gautier wrapped up another successful Tasty Thursday with a handful of food trucks, and the customers left satisfied.
“We just figure we’d come over here for lunch from work,” said Daniel Crane.
“It’s pretty cool," added Shelby Hines.
Crane and Hines got front row service at Chef in a Box for lunch Thursday.
“I got the south burger, fries and a Coke," Crane said.
“This is the first time I’ve seen it," Hines added. It was a first for a lot of hungry customers.
“Came out to support the City of Gautier’s Tasty Thursday event and try some of the food trucks out," said Mark Alan Ros.
The city held its first Tasty Thursday back in June. Citizens loved it. So now it happens the fourth Thursday of each month.
The vendors are pros at events just like this. True Wings, Chef in a Box, Mann Kettle Corn, Charro’s Hot Tamales, and Havens Down Home Creamery attended.
Havens Down Home Creamery has been in business for four years, the last year with a food truck. Now they’re spending at least one day a month in Gautier.
“This is about the third month (for Tasty Thursday)," said owner Kristen Havens.
During Tasty Thursday, vendors don’t slow down.
“Very busy. It’s summertime and ice cream is hopping," Havens added.
“For two and a half hours, it’s been a line nonstop," said True Wings owner True Pasley. He said he sold out in just a couple of hours.
“I brought 150 pounds of wings. Usually that’s enough to last me three, four hours," Pasley said.
If popcorn is your thing, Mann Kettle Corn has you covered. The most popular? The kettle corn. Two months at Tasty Thursday and owner Richard Mann said business is good.
“It’s a way for us to come out and support the community and make a little money too," Mann said.
The next Tasty Thursday is scheduled for Sept. 26.
