Scattered storms into the weekend. Flood threat not zero.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday. Some of today’s models have hinted at a not-so-wet weekend specifically for South Mississippi. If that trend continues, perhaps we’ll see our weekend rain chances decrease. But, for now, it’s a good idea to plan on wet weather continuing into Saturday and Sunday. One to three inches of rainfall is expected in South Mississippi by Sunday’s end. Isolated higher totals will be possible. There is a low threat for flooding rainfall this weekend in South Mississippi, perhaps mainly on Sunday. In the tropics, a Bahamas disturbance has a medium chance to become a depression or storm as it rides up the southeast U.S. coastline. Chantal remains a tropical depression over the cold waters of the Atlantic and is no threat to land. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast over the next five days. We are one month away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.