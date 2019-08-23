Residents weigh in on DOT’s plans to upgrade bridge connecting Pearlington and Louisiana

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Five bridges that link Mississippi and Louisiana are in dire need of an upgrade. The Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are now making plans to replace those five bridges.
On Thursday, representatives from those agencies held an open forum for residents in the Pearlington area to take a closer look at the plan to replace the bridge that crosses the Pearl River, connecting St. Tammany Parish to Hancock County.
"They’re at the limit of their design life,”said MDOT spokesman Kelly Castleberry. "Over the years, they have corrosion. They have deteriorated. It’s time to replace them.”
As state officials make plans to rebuild those five bridges, some residents in Pearlington worry that the U.S. 90 project there will drive away business.
Renderings were provided by engineering firm Neel Schaffer, who gave residents two versions of the construction plan to look over.
“One is a high rise structure, and the other is a bascule structure, which is also known as a drawbridge," Castleberry said.
Despite officials saying the bridges are in need of upgrades, some Pearlington residents are hesitant about the change.
“We really like our bridge the way it is," said Schelly Gyillen of Pearlington. “We don’t think anything’s wrong with it. We think our bridge is beautiful and a little historical.”
Michael Mavenyengwa owns a gas station in the area. He believes the bridge design will push drivers away from his business.
“Eventually, my store is going to break down and I will have to close out," he said. “That’s how I look at it."
However, state officials say they have a program in place already to help residents and businesses negatively impacted by road projects. It’s called the Right of Way Acquisition Guide and both Louisiana and Mississippi follow it.
“If the project is on your property, if there’s a loss of business based on that, there are remedies that can be done for compensation," Castleberry explained.
MDOT says the cost to rebuild the five bridges has not been released because the project is still in the planning stages. Officials hope residents can help them make the best choice.
“No decision has been made," said Castleberry. "We know the bridges need to be rebuilt. That’s what this meeting is about, to allow them to put in their input.”
Residents who could not make Thursday’s meeting can still submit their feedback through Sept. 3, 2019. Comments can be sent to US90bridges@neel-schaffer.com or by postal mail to: U.S. 90 Bridges, Attn: Barry Brupbacher, Neel-Schaffer, Inc. P.O. Box 52565, Lafayette, LA 70505.
