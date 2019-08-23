Mardi Gras museum set to open in new location

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum will soon open its doors at their new location on Howard Avenue.
The museum had been housed at the Magnolia Motel in the Vieux Marche district but will now be on what was once the Mardi Gras parade route in Biloxi.
“It’s awesome. It’s been in the works for quite a while,” said Kenny Holloway, chairman of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association. “It puts us downtown. It’s more accessible, I think, to our membership and it puts us right on the parade route. I think eventually the parade will come right in front of this building. Back when I was growing up, it came right down Howard Avenue.”
Visitors can look forward to an extensive display of royalty costumes, photographs and videos documenting the 300-year history of Mardi Gras on the Mississippi Coast.
“It’s going to have the history of Mardi Gras in it, not just Gulf Coast Carnival, but every Mardi Gras organization,” Holloway said. “So I think it will be a tourist attraction. It should draw traffic.”
The 4,000 square-foot building is leased by the City of Biloxi and is shared by the Gulf Coast Carnival Association. The museum is expected to open later this summer.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.