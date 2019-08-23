‘Irate’ father arrested after barging onto school bus and screaming profanities at students

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An Amite County man is behind bars after he stormed onto a school bus filled with children, creating some frightening moments for students. And it was caught on camera.
Some Amite County parents are outraged that an irate man was allowed to board the school bus Wednesday afternoon where he threatened and terrorized the children. Now they want him to face stiff penalties.
A student captured cellphone video of the man at the front of bus 12-3 while children stood, watched and screamed.
According to Amite County School District Superintendent Scotty Whittington, 35-year-old Scott Matthew Dupuy got on the bus and used abusive and vulgar language.
It happened on Broken Street in Liberty while both elementary and high school students were on board.
The school district charged Dupuy with trespassing on a school bus and disturbing the peace.
Whittington said he did not touch, hurt or threaten the children... but parents disagree.
School officials confirm that Dupuy had a daughter who was on the bus.
Children told their parents they were in front of Dupuy's home at the time of the incident.
Some children told their parents the man shoved them when he was yelling at them.
Tamara Thompson’s eighth-grade son and fifth-grade daughter were on the bus, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
“I wanted them to put themselves in our shoes because if that had been them and that man would have come on that bus with a gun or a knife, that could have been a very, very bad situation,” said Thompson.
Katrina Jackson's twin granddaughters rushed home to tell her about their scary encounter with the man who they said cursed and threaten them.
“The names they say he was calling them is ridiculous,” said Jackson. “For him to be messing with five-year-old kids like that.”
Parent Patricia Gorden McGhee said Dupuy was arrested after the incident, but she was treated more severely in 2012 when she boarded a bus to protect her child from an adult and their kids. She said the bus driver tried to remove her from the bus, called police and then she was arrested.
McGhee believes Dupuy won't get a harsh punishment because he is white.
“It’s a chocolate and vanilla thing,” said McGhee. “Because I was chocolate, I got 30 days in jail and a $3,000 fine. This vanilla. He’s mentally insane. He ain’t even much locked up."
Parents are also upset that the school district would not allow them to see video of the incident from the bus or take action against the driver who allowed Dupuy to enter.
Dupuy remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
