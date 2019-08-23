Biloxi police evaluating wreck aftermath

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are evaluating the dramatic Highway 90 wreck that happened Thursday to determine if there was anything else they could or should have done.
Video by WLOX photographers captured not only the incident that left a truck upside down in the middle of the road, but the erratic behavior of the driver after the wreck as well.
Biloxi Chief John Miller explained that because the driver had calmed down by the time their officers arrived, they didn’t have any reason to charge him with anything other than reckless driving.
“You can’t charge someone with a DUI charge simply because they are acting erratically. There has to be articulatable facts in place,” Miller said. “You have to have some idea other than their behavior that they’re under the influence of something, and I don’t believe we had that.”
Miller said they are still evaluating the actions by their officers at the scene to see if something should have been handled differently, including analyzing body cam footage.
American Medical Response officials told WLOX privacy laws prevent comment on this case, but all patients have the right to refuse care. When that happens, the paramedics can consult with a doctor and then follow doctor’s orders.
AMR evaluated the driver at the scene, but he refused treatment. After he was issued his tickets, the driver was free to go.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.