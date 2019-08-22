Two Coast teachers recognized as state finalists for prestigious award

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Two Coast high school teachers are being recognized for their success in the classroom. Hancock High’s Dr. Shani Bourn and Pass Christian High’s Paige Cobb are both state finalists for a prestigious award.
In Paige Cobb’s math class Thursday, solving inequalities was the lesson of the day. The Pass teacher helped students work through each equation step by step.
“I love seeing when light bulbs go off in students’ heads," said Cobb. “I love when they enjoy learning. So that really makes me going everyday.”
Cobb said she’s dedicated to making sure every student succeeds.
“I make it make sense to every student and not just some, and I really break it down," she said. “I make it relatable and I make it fun.”
Now, Cobb is being recognized for her passion for teaching. She’s been chosen as one of the four state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Students said they can’t think of anyone more deserving.
“She makes me understand, she makes me want to learn," said student Kaleigh Woods.
“She’s probably one of the best math teachers that I’ve had so far in my math classes, and well, she’s just great,” said student Jason Kalinauskas.
Over at Hancock High, the student praise was just as high for science teacher and fellow award finalist Dr. Shani Bourn.
After taking Bourn's human anatomy class last year, Olivia Dosda plans to study medicine once she graduates.
“She just made it so interesting and fun," Dosda. “You would expect like learning about the human anatomy would be gross and boring, but she just made it fun. So much fun.”
Those are the type of stories that Bourn loves to hear.
“My ultimate goal is to hopefully ignite their passion, maybe they find their spark, their love, their desire to move on and maybe learn something further,” said Bourn.
The 27-year veteran teacher has made it her goal to teach outside the textbook. Some of her lessons are done in a watershed area to put science into action.
“We go out there and we do chemical analysis of the watershed and we also use dip nets and do a biological collection of the macroinvertebrates so that way we have a biological indication of the health of the watershed,” she explained.
Like Cobb, Bourn says teaching is an opportunity to touch lives in a unique way.
“It makes my heart smile, especially when past students come back and they’re like ‘Oh, you helped me with this,’ or ‘Oh, you were so right about that,’" said Bourn. “Really, that’s more validation than a paycheck could ever give you.”
The Mississippi State Board of Education will recognize this year’s PAEMST finalists later this fall. National winners are announced will be announced in the next 18 months.
