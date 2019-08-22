TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of Hwy. 90 blocked in Biloxi after rollover accident

The driver was reportedly driving erratically prior to the crash. (Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff | August 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 12:43 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rollover crash on Highway 90 has both east- and westbound lanes blocked in Biloxi. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. Thursday in front of Beauvoir.

According to a witness, the driver was driving erratically as far back as the Coast Coliseum. The truck then crossed a lane and hit a light pole in front of Beauvoir, flipping his vehicle.

WLOX saw the man getting out of the vehicle on his own. It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries.

An alert from MDOT said all lanes are closed at this time and could remain closed for up to an hour while they work to clear the scene.

