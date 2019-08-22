Tiny house build teaches Ocean Springs students real-world skills

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A construction class at Ocean Springs High School was challenged to build a tiny house. Not only did they do it, they sold it and learned valuable lessons along the way.
The tiny house was built by students at Ocean Springs High School. The home is ready to live in, from plumbing to electrical work. Ernie LaBatard teaches the construction trades class at the school. These are valuable lessons for possible future careers and life.
“It’s trades they can learn that will last the rest of their lives,” LaBatard said. "The stuff they learn here at the school, one is it’s free, they get a credit at school for it and this is stuff they can take home with them, and later down the road they can use for their own personal gain.
The trades class is under the umbrella of Mississippi’s Career Technical Education program. The Ocean Springs students did all the work from top to bottom.
“We all worked together as a team,” said student Landon Patteson. "We got in there, we did our book work, and then came out here and starting to put up the roof and stuff.
Teamwork and a sense of accomplishment are important components in this project, but it really runs deeper than that.
“This project was more than just money and materials,” said student Rylee Trahan. “We put love into this. This was a student built project.”
The house was completed at the end of last school year. Ocean Springs was one of two schools in the state that received a grant for materials.
One week ago, it was put up on a website and auctioned off. The highest bid was accepted Tuesday night at $12,600. That money will go back to the construction trades class for another project.
These students made quite a construction crew building the house.
“I learned how to wire the light fixtures and how to connect Pex pipe to the manifolds,” said student Trey Noble. “I plan on being an engineer, and I need construction to be able to do that.”
Bidding on the house started at $3,000 and grew to the selling price in just one week.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.