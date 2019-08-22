Susan G. Komen Foundation gearing up for annual Race for the Cure

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Susan G. Komen Foundation is getting ready for its sixth annual Race for the Cure. The annual event raises money and awareness for breast cancer research.
The Gulf Coast chapter hosted a kickoff party Wednesday evening at the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Guests wore pink and listened to women share their stories of survival.
Pamela Killingsworth was honored as the 2019 Survivor of the Year, and Margaret McKenzie was named honorary chair for the race. The two breast cancer survivors shared what it feels like to overcome the disease.
“It’s a blow when you hear (that you have breast cancer)," said McKenzie. “It will knock you to your knees, but get on up. It is survivable.”
“I like being a survivor. I like the feeling that I can help people,” said Killingsworth.
The Race for the Cure is happening Sept. 7 at Jones Park in Gulfport. For registration information and other details, click HERE.
To hear more from Killingsworth about her journey, watch below:
