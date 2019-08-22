South Mississippi Strong: Local businesswoman inspires community and Gulf Coast

“When I was lucky enough to rebuild and come back to the Bay as one of the first businesses on the beach, I felt like my job was to bring people here, give them a great opportunity, a nice place to go to bed at night, and relax in the mornings with a cup of coffee on the front porch and then go out and shop, see our galleries, and eat in our great restaurants and really become a lover of the Bay," Moon told WLOX.