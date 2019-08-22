Scattered storms can’t be ruled out for Thursday

Expect partly cloudy conditions with more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. A wetter pattern looks to begin tomorrow and continue through the weekend as Gulf moisture spread across our area. Up to three inches of rainfall will be possible now through Monday in South Mississippi. It may be a close call with flood threats for parts of our area. Mississippi will not have the worst rains out of this event, based on the latest info; rainfall totals may be greater than four inches for portions of coastal Louisiana. Tropical Depression Chantal located well northeast of Bermuda in the north-central Atlantic Ocean will remain no threat to land and is expected to fall apart by this weekend. A tropical disturbance located over the central Bahamas may slowly develop by this weekend or early next week while it moves slowly northwestward toward the Florida peninsula and then turns northeastward off the southeastern coast of the United States. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. We are less than three weeks away from the climatological peak of hurricane season.