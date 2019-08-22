Police searching for Gulfport drive-by shooting suspect

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect wanted in a drive-by shooting.
Police said Craig Lee Lott, 24, has an active warrant for a charge of drive-by shooting after he shot a firearm from a vehicle he was driving into another person’s vehicle on Aug. 17 around 11 a.m.
The incident happened in the area of Cowan and East Pass roads.
With the help of area witnesses, police developed Lott as a suspect.
Lott is described as a black man, 5’04” and around 115 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Craig Lee Lott is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Coast Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.
