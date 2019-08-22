New effort to fight homelessness in Gulfport welcomed by those in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport will be testing a new program to fight homelessness with help from the police department by connecting them with social services. It’s called a Homeless Housing Hub, and the news is being welcomed by advocates for the homeless as well as the homeless themselves.
“That’s what happens to a tent after four months,” said Chris Landry as he unfolds a pile of ripped up material. “They’re not meant to be lived in.”
A tent is what Landry has had as his home for more than a year, and he wants the nightmare to be over.
“I have a college degree, and I’m living in a tent,” he said. “People like me just want to catch a break and we will take advantage of that break, but we get zeroed in with the people out here that don’t ever want to leave.”
He said the majority of the homeless probably won’t take advantage of the effort, but for those who want to get out of their situation, it’s a huge deal. Landry said he has 22 years of experience in the restaurant industry but came to the Coast originally to work on a BP Oil Spill cleanup crew.It hasn’t been easy finding a job.
“People don’t want to hire me because they know I’m on the street, but I can’t get off the street without a job," he said.
He said he already has a good relationship with the police, and this new program would help.
“And if they reach out, they’re going to reach a lot more people like me and my campmate, and I think that’s going to help to get the people what want to get off the street, help them get off the street," Landry said.
His campmate, Mark Oaks, has been homeless for the greater part of three years.
“It’s hard for someone in this situation to be motivated,” Oaks said. “You wake up, I’m still in the woods. I’m in a tent. I’m sleeping on the ground. I’ve been chasing off raccoons all night, you know.”
He agreed the more communication, the better.
“The more that word gets spread out and the people that want to get out of the woods like myself and my campmate, they’re going to take advantage of that," Oaks said.
Homeless advocate Lynda Favre with Shepherd of the Gulf agreed.
“Communication is critical because if these people out here don’t know where to go, what to do, they’re lost,” she said. “And this system is letting them down by not letting them know where the resources are. So, in order for them to get into a better place, we’ve got to give them the information.”
The Gulfport Police Department, Homeless Coalition and others will have a training session for the new Homeless Housing Hub on Sept. 11.
