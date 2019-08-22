Moss Point board to hire attorney in dispute with mayor

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Moss Point met Thursday morning for a special-call meeting to discuss hiring legal counsel after Mayor Mario King filed an injunction against the board of aldermen.
At the meeting, which was called by aldermen Sherwood Bradford and David Cunningham, board members voted to retain Gulfport attorney Warren Conway to represent the city, at the expense of taxpayers.
No discussion was held as to whether or not the board would approve funding to pay for the mayor’s attorney, which he has requested of them.
This recent bout of conflict began last month after the board voted to reduce King’s salary by 15 percent, taking away approximately $11,000 of what the mayor says is a $75,000 annual salary. The board also approved other restrictions against the mayor, including requiring performance reviews that will be tied to the mayor’s salary.
Other changes voted on by the board include bi-weekly progress reports, limiting the use of city vehicles, board approval before media releases are sent, putting tighter restrictions on the city’s vendors, and not allowing guns in city hall.
The mayor fired back, issuing a veto proposal in an attempt to thwart the board’s policy changes. The board, however, passed a 5-2 vote overriding the mayor’s veto proposal. Voting against the measure were aldermen Chuck Redmond and Robert Byrd.
King then filed an injunction in court, saying the board acted “arbitrary and unreasonable” and voted in favor of the policy changes out of retaliation.
