MGCCC Perkinston campus expanding dorms, other facilities

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Perkinston Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is constantly growing with new streets, dorms, classrooms and cafeterias.
Construction is a familiar site as the flagship campus of the college system continues to grow.
The Early Childhood Education Center is one of MGCCC latest additions. It will be the first building on a new four-lane boulevard being built from Highway 49 to the campus. The groundbreaking for the center was held on Wednesday.
“If you’re coming south on 49, the minute you pass over the Red Creek bridge there, you’ll immediately turn right if you’re coming into campus,” said Ladd Taylor, VP of the Perkinston campus. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunities that road is going to bring.”
That new road is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2019 while other construction will be completed in 2020.
“A new student union, cafeteria that we’re in construction on right now and also a three-story residence hall that’s going to have 206 beds in it, which will increase our residence occupancy on campus from 876 to 1,082,” Taylor said. “And then add the child care facility and the new road. e certainly have a lot of exciting things going on here on the Perkinston campus.”
That new dorm will mean two-thirds of the campus’ 1,500 students will be able to live on campus.
Sarah Nix, Early Childhood Education Technology director is excited about the new facility she’lll be teaching in.
“We’ll be able to help so many students become professional workers and making sure that we make a positive outcome in the lives not only of our adult students, but our babies too,” she said after the groundbreaking ceremony. “Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is a family college, and they’re going to make sure that everyone is taken care of to the highest potential possible.”
MGCCC President Mary Graham said “It’s thrilling to see the Perk campus continue to grow and expand and offer new opportunities, new majors, new opportunities for learning.”
